Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $221,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

