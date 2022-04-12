Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,064,621 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064,621 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $242,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth about $293,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Roche by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

