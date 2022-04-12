Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,989 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Insulet worth $100,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD traded down $9.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.14. The company had a trading volume of 243,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,847. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,122.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.