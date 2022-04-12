Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,557 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Cognyte Software worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,505,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 301,363 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $54,470,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. 3,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,746. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

