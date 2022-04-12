Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 12,038 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. 909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,864. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

