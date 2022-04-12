Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 16,029 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $29,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,559,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,845,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $11,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,666. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.99%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

