Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 192,239 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,239 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Carrier Global worth $125,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 19,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

