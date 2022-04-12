Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Domino’s Pizza worth $205,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $128,043,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $65,268,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $64,220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 252.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 103,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.00.

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.46 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.