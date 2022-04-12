Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to post $366.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 4,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

