ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORG. KeyCorp began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORG stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

