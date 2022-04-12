Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

FORA opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Forian has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Get Forian alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 4,800 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $36,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 6,827 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $45,604.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,589.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

About Forian (Get Rating)

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.