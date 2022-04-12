Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
FORA opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Forian has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $14.39.
In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 4,800 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $36,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 6,827 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $45,604.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,589.
About Forian (Get Rating)
Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.
