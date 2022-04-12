Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Formula One Group by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 343,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Formula One Group by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.