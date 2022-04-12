Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,010,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.67. 15,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,108. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

