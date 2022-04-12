Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.03. 16,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.