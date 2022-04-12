Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.93. 89,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.19. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $386.02 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

