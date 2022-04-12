Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in C3.ai by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

NYSE AI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

