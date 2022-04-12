Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $597,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

