Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $603.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 202.51, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -102.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

