Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

