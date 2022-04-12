Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,998. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $9.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

