Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 675 ($8.80) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 664 ($8.65) on Friday. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 486.20 ($6.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.78). The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 690.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

