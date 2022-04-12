FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.95

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.95 and last traded at $163.46, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.66.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

