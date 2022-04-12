FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.95

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.95 and last traded at $163.46, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.66.
FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72.
In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
