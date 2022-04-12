FUZE Token Price Down 42.9% Over Last Week (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $23,557.21 and $56,785.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for about $31.21 or 0.00077519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.94 or 0.07538456 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,061.19 or 0.99507723 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

