FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $11.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $115.73 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $97.57 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

