FY2022 EPS Estimates for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Grid Dynamics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDYN. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $82,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.