FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tullow Oil in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tullow Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.00) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

