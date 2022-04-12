Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

