Gas (GAS) Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $47.34 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00011610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

