General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $880,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $291,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $367,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

