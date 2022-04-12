Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 37,079 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1,036.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

IWP stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

