Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $31,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

NYSE BR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,307. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.43. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.