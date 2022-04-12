Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 100,030 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,030 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TCMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

