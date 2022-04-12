Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 516 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.48.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.28. 117,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,429. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

