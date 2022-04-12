Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 38695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
Several analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $922,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.