Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 38695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $922,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

