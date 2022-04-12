Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

