Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 648,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921,374. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

