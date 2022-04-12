Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

GTLB stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

