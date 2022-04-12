Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $151,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,756,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

