Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,474 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $4.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 104,618 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

