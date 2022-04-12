Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 19th (NASDAQ:GTACU)

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

