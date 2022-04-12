Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life stock opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.