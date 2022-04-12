GoChain Achieves Market Cap of $26.59 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $26.59 million and approximately $407,938.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,172,319,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,162,319,648 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

