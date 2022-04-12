Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head to Head Analysis

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Fields and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $4.20 billion 3.23 $789.30 million N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A $35.95 million ($0.66) -6.68

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gold Fields and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 2 3 1 0 1.83 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gold Fields currently has a consensus price target of $13.77, indicating a potential downside of 9.43%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 285.49%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A -39.91% -33.28%

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Gold Fields on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

