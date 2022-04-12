Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.83%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 166,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

