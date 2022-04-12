Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

GT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,640,000 after buying an additional 1,549,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 352,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,039,000 after purchasing an additional 599,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,238,000 after purchasing an additional 293,160 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

