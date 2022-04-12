Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $108.97. 132,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

