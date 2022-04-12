Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after buying an additional 2,801,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,813,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 731,047 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 21,299,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 495,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,890,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,147 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 545,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,825,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

