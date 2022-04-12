Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

