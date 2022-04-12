Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 315 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $647,000.

NYSEARCA:CGW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 61,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,340. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $60.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

