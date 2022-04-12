Grace & White Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.11. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.